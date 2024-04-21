Denying insulin to Kejriwal is endangering his life in jail: Sanjay Singh

NEW DELHI : AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday reiterated that the BJP, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is orchestrating a sinister plan to harm Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by denying him insulin in the jail. Branding it as a dire threat to the CM’s life, the AAP leader said Kejriwal has been taking insulin for the past 20 years. “Does the BJP want to kill him?” he asked.
Singh said when Kejriwal was sent to judicial custody, the Supreme Court had specified in its order that glucose, banana, toffee, and other food items should be provided to Kejriwal in the prison.
“I am surprised that the mainstream media did not show this Supreme Court order even once. The people of the country should know the complete truth so that the lies of the BJP and its subsidiary, the ED, is exposed before them,” the AAP leader said.
“He has been taking insulin for 20 years and has been a diabetic for the last 30 years. After all this, why is this truth being hidden from the people of the country? Therefore, the AAP is repeatedly saying that there is a deep conspiracy by the BJP and PM Modi against Kejriwal and they want to kill him.
Diabetes is a fatal disease; it is a life-threatening condition and can even kill someone. Not giving insulin to its patient is itself a criminal act, he added. Singh said it is known to everyone that if a diabetic patient does not get insulin on time, then he should immediately be administered glucose.
Delhi CM stopped insulin months ago: Tihar jail to L-G
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had stopped taking insulin months before his arrest and is on a basic anti-diabetes oral medicine, officials said on Saturday, citing a report by the Tihar jail administration to Lt Governor VK Saxena.
Kejriwal stopped taking insulin a few months ago and, at the time of his arrest, he was on a basic anti-diabetes oral tablet called Metformin, the officials said, citing the Tihar report. During his medical check-ups in Tihar jail, Kejriwal told doctors that he was taking insulin “since the last few years and stopped taking it a few months back”, the report said.
In response, AAP leader Atishi said the report “exposed” the BJP’s “conspiracy”.