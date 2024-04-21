Denying insulin to Kejriwal is endangering his life in jail: Sanjay Singh

“He has been taking insulin for 20 years and has been a diabetic for the last 30 years. After all this, why is this truth being hidden from the people of the country? Therefore, the AAP is repeatedly saying that there is a deep conspiracy by the BJP and PM Modi against Kejriwal and they want to kill him.

Diabetes is a fatal disease; it is a life-threatening condition and can even kill someone. Not giving insulin to its patient is itself a criminal act, he added. Singh said it is known to everyone that if a diabetic patient does not get insulin on time, then he should immediately be administered glucose.

Delhi CM stopped insulin months ago: Tihar jail to L-G

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had stopped taking insulin months before his arrest and is on a basic anti-diabetes oral medicine, officials said on Saturday, citing a report by the Tihar jail administration to Lt Governor VK Saxena.

Kejriwal stopped taking insulin a few months ago and, at the time of his arrest, he was on a basic anti-diabetes oral tablet called Metformin, the officials said, citing the Tihar report. During his medical check-ups in Tihar jail, Kejriwal told doctors that he was taking insulin “since the last few years and stopped taking it a few months back”, the report said.

In response, AAP leader Atishi said the report “exposed” the BJP’s “conspiracy”.