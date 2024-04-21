FIRs against three, including DyCM Shivakumar in Karnataka

BENGALURU : FIRs have been filed against Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra and JDS state president and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, announced on Saturday.

The CEO, Karnataka, made this announcement on X. While the CEO said the FIR against Shivakumar is in connection with a violation of the Model Code of Conduct, the complaint against Vijayendra was for disturbing public tranquillity, and the one against Kumaraswamy was for giving false statements in connection with elections.

The CEO said the complaint against Shivakumar was for violating the MCC, while addressing apartment dwellers in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Bengaluru.