Harsh Malhotra targets AAP after BJP leader’s house collapses in Delhi

NEW DELHI : BJP candidate from the east Delhi constituency, Harsh Malhotra, on Saturday targetted his rival AAP candidate Kuldeep Kumar after a building where a BJP leader resided, collapsed following the excavation work of drains.

The ill-fated 4-storey building, which was in a dilapidated state in east Delhi’s Kalyanpuri, collapsed on Saturday, however, no injuries were reported from the incident. According to a police officer, the four-storeyed building, standing tall at 20 metres, was owned by Ved Prakash, an advocate.

However, the incident gave political fuel to the BJP to target its rivals as a former Secretary of the Scheduled Caste Morcha of Mayur Vihar District, Satyaprakash, resided there.

Malhotra, immediately after the incident, reached the scene along with Mayur Vihar District president Vijendra Dhama. Speaking to press, Malhotra said he was informed by the residents that cracks had appeared in the house due to excavation of drains near the house.

“Despite complaints, officials and local legislators paid no attention and ultimately the house collapsed within a few hours,” Malhotra said.