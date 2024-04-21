Heat’s on: Schools told to take steps to protect kids in Delhi

NEW DELHI : With the mercury soaring, the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DoE) has asked schools to take measures for protecting children from heat-related illness (HRI). The measures include avoiding assembly in schools during the afternoon shift, availability of drinking water, extra water breaks during classes and sensitizing students to cover their head during direct exposure to sunlight.

The temperature in the capital was recorded at 380C on Saturday. “Report any case of heat-related illness to a nearby health facility/hospital. All DDEs (deputy directors of education-districts/zones) are requested to ensure the compliance,” the DoE circular said.

“Guidelines to prevent HRI include avoiding assembling in the afternoon, ensuring adequate availability of drinking water and water breaks, sensitizing students to cover their heads and reporting cases related to HRI,” read the circular issued by the Education Department.