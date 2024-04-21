Two held for circulating counterfeit US currency in Delhi

NEW DELHI : Delhi Police have arrested two foreign nationals over their alleged involvement in the circulation of counterfeit US dollars in the national capital, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Mirodial Umarov (30) and Farrukh Rasulov (33), both Uzbekistan nationals were nabbed when they were trying to exchange 100 USD (US dollar) bills for Indian rupees.

DCP (DK Mahla) said the operation unfolded when one Kapil Kumar, owner of Easy Forex, noticed suspicious behaviour from the two foreign nationals. “They (suspects) had approached his shop seeking to convert 100 USD bills into Indian rupees. Upon closer inspection, Kumar suspected the authenticity of the notes and alerted the police patrolling team nearby,” the DCP said.