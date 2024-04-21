'Warrior Moms' rally for clean air commitment from Lok Sabha poll candidates

NEW DELHI : Warrior Moms, a group of mothers fighting toxic air in Indian cities, have started a campaign to demand clean air from the candidates who are in a fray for the Lok Sabha elections.
The group has received over 1.3 lakh missed calls from citizens across the country under the campaign.The move came after a survey conducted by Warrior Moms in Delhi in March this year, in which 35% demanded clean air and 25% demanded waste management as top concerns, especially those belonging to underprivileged backgrounds. The survey revealed that other issues highlighted by residents were access to healthcare and medicines (20%), water availability, and an improved education system (15%), and tree protection and planting (5%).
Shruti Sharma, Filmmaker, mother of a 14-year-old, and a member of the group said children’s health should be the top priority for the lawmakers.
“Every parent is concerned about their children’s health. That is why we are urging fellow parents to join hands in making clean air a priority in the upcoming elections. Whether it’s advocating for sound waste management, protecting our tree cover, Clean Air Zones, or pushing for new legislation towards healthy air, every voice matters. And we know nothing works until it makes its way into the electoral agenda. Therefore, the time to question is now!” she added.
“This election presents a crucial chance for mothers and citizens to push for action on the pressing issue of air pollution. It’s much needed that candidates in our constituencies commit to addressing this public health crisis. We are engaging in various campaign activities to ensure that air pollution remains a top priority for local candidates. Waiting until our children are overwhelmed with pollution isn’t an option; the time to question and advocate for change is now,” Vandana Narang, another member and a mother of 10 and 12-year-olds said.
The group has issued a list of pledges which they are asking the candidates to abide by, which include the expansion of renewable energy, promotion of public transport, and city-specific clean air plans among others.
The Pledge
Urgent action to protect our children’s health by tackling dirty air
Expanding and facilitating renewable energy
Promoting and enhancing public transport, encouraging people, businesses to move to cleaner forms of transport
Introducing Clean Air Zones/Low Emission Zones in the most polluted towns and cities to tackle high levels of emissions, especially outside schools and hospitals
Supplying subsidized clean cooking fuel, ensuring PM Ujjwala Yojana reaches every underprivileged household
Preparing city-specific clean air action plans and implementation by Urban Local Bodies
Targeting air pollution sources like vehicles, construction, and industries
Protecting trees, biodiversity
Updating and adopting new clean air laws that include a binding commitment to meet.