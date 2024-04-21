'Warrior Moms' rally for clean air commitment from Lok Sabha poll candidates

NEW DELHI : Warrior Moms, a group of mothers fighting toxic air in Indian cities, have started a campaign to demand clean air from the candidates who are in a fray for the Lok Sabha elections.

The group has received over 1.3 lakh missed calls from citizens across the country under the campaign.The move came after a survey conducted by Warrior Moms in Delhi in March this year, in which 35% demanded clean air and 25% demanded waste management as top concerns, especially those belonging to underprivileged backgrounds. The survey revealed that other issues highlighted by residents were access to healthcare and medicines (20%), water availability, and an improved education system (15%), and tree protection and planting (5%).

Shruti Sharma, Filmmaker, mother of a 14-year-old, and a member of the group said children’s health should be the top priority for the lawmakers.

“Every parent is concerned about their children’s health. That is why we are urging fellow parents to join hands in making clean air a priority in the upcoming elections. Whether it’s advocating for sound waste management, protecting our tree cover, Clean Air Zones, or pushing for new legislation towards healthy air, every voice matters. And we know nothing works until it makes its way into the electoral agenda. Therefore, the time to question is now!” she added.