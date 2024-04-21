Waterlogging, parking woes major concerns for Southeast Delhi residents

NEW DELHI : Jangpura, a neighborhood in South East Delhi, encompasses the residential areas of Jangpura A and B on either side of Mathura Road, extending westward to Jangpura (Bhogal) and further to Jangpura Extension.
The latter stretches along the northern side of the Ring Railway line to the east side of the Defence Colony Flyover on Josip Broz Tito Marg.
The Muslim voter percentage is the highest in Jangpura at 16.3%, followed by Punjabis at 11.2%. In 2020, Praveen Kumar of the AAP won the seat by defeating Impreet Singh Bakshi of the BJP with a margin of 16,063 votes.
In the last seven major elections, AAP led three times, while the BJP and Congress led twice. In the 2015 election, AAP candidate Praveen Kumar won the seat. In 2013, AAP candidate Maninder Singh won the seat. Prior to that in 2008, Congress won the seat.
Major issues concerning the Jangpura assembly include parking facilities, uneven streets, garbage accumulation, sanitation, sewerage in certain areas, noise pollution, and an unhygienic environment. Residents also complain of late-night loud music and the lack of greenery in residential areas.
One resident of Jangpura, Apoorva, stated, “There are a lot of Paying Guests in my lane and they come at odd timings. It is such a disturbance throughout the night, with vehicles entering the lanes. It is very disturbing. We can’t control their timings, but I believe there should be certain restrictions at the entrance after particular timings. Entry and exit of the PGs should be monitored.”
Meanwhile, addressing the parking issue in Jangpura, Lalit Mehta said, “Every now, and then we see people fighting over parking of their cars at a particular spot. If they park their cars at a specific location, they feel that it is their property. Parking issues are a major concern. I really don’t know how this issue can be resolved. The concerned agency should be given this charge to handle the parking issue.”
Waterlogging is another troubling issue in Jangpura. Last year, in July, the PWD received over 200 complaints of waterlogging and rainwater seeping into homes, officials aware of the matter said. Jangpura and neighbouring areas remain inundated as backflow from the Barapullah canal has not allowed the excess rainwater to flow out into the Yamuna, the officials had said.