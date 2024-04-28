276 students from 12 govt schools of excellence qualify in JEE Advanced

NEW DELHI : The Delhi government’s ASOSE have yet again excelled with 70% students qualifying for JEE Advanced this year, results of which were declared three days ago.

A total of 395 students of 12 Dr BR Ambedkar Schools of Specialized Excellence (ASOSE) of the Kejriwal government had appeared for JEE Mains examination. Of these, 276 students, that is, about 70% cleared the Mains and qualified for JEE Advanced.

These students have also achieved excellent percentile. While four ASOSE students have secured 99.9 percentile, 25 others have scored more than 99 percentile. Forty-two students have secured over 98 percentile and 104 more than 95 percentile.

Education Minister Atishi congratulated all the students, their parents, and teachers on this wonderful achievement.

She said that it is the vision of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that the children studying in government schools should get every facility which the children of big private schools get.

“To fulfill this vision of the Chief Minister, the team Education of Delhi has worked hard day and night. The achievements of our students today are the result of these efforts,” she added.

“At ASOSE, we are providing the best facilities for world class coaching and preparation to our students in the school. The result of this is that today the dreams of children from ordinary homes and poor families to become engineers and study in IIT are being fulfilled.”

She added, “I hope that our students will continue with their achievements. And with their hard work and the guidance of their teachers, they will also perform brilliantly in the JEE Advanced exams.”