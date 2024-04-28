AAP ready for polls, war room set up: Gopal Rai

NEW DELHI : To carry forward the Lok Sabha campaign in a more organized manner with greater momentum, the Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday launched the central war room at the party headquarters. The party said that it is is contesting four Lok Sabha seats under the INDIA bloc banner and has already been running campaigns for its candidates on New Delhi (Somnath Bharti), South Delhi (Sahi Ram), West Delhi (Mahabal Mishra), and East Delhi (Kuldeep Kumar) across these constituencies.

“In the first phase, we started our door-to-door campaign. In the second phase, we have been running the ‘Jail ka Jawab, Vote se’ campaign, under which we are organising Sankalp Sabha every day. Today, we are starting the third phase of our campaign, which will be led by Arvind Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal. She will be campaigning for the AAP through these roadshows, the first roadshow will be held today in East Delhi,” the party leaders said.

AAP leader Gopal Rai said the war room was set up to oversee all these election activities in a systematic manner.