Delhi police arrest street-stuntman for endangering lives

NEW DELHI : A 26-year-old man, seen sitting on a busy Delhi road, making reels for his social media account was caught and prosecuted by Delhi Police, sending a strong message to violators.

The accused was identified as Vipin Kumar, resident of New Usmanpur in northeast Delhi. The strict police action comes a day after two youth, including a woman, were caught and challaned for making reels on the road, dressed in superhero costumes.

DCP (northeast) Joy Tirkey said a video on instagram in which a person performing dangerous stunts endangering the life of others for making instagram reels was going viral on X.

“On verification of the video, the person was seen sitting in the middle of the Main GT Road on a chair with his bike parked next to him blocking/obstructing the vehicular traffic,” the DCP said.

In the same video, someone could be heard telling him it is against the rule and the person was heard replying ‘Badmash Hai Ji’ (I’m a gangster).

Immediately, taking cognizance on the same, the DCP said the social media unit of Northeast District traced the ownership of the parked motorcycle in the video and his instagram account. The same was forwarded to SHO, Shastri Park for taking necessary legal action and SHO, Cyber for taking down his instagram account.

Within hours, the alleged person Vipin Kumar was nabbed from his house in New Usmanpur and a case was registered under the IPC and the Motor Vehicle Act. “The mobile phone of the accused in which video was made and the motorcycle used in making reel, have been seized,” the DCP said.