High-tech drug labs unearthed, contraband worth Rs 300 crore seized in Gujarat, Rajasthan, 7 arrested: NCB

To unearth these labs, a joint team of ATS Gujarat Police and the NCB Headquarters Operations Unit (HOU) was constituted by higher-ups. “In an operation spanning over three months, intensive technical and ground surveillance was mounted to identify the persons involved in this network as well as locations of clandestine labs,” the NCB DDG said.

He said on April 27 at around 4 am, simultaneous raids were conducted by joint teams of ATS Gujarat police and NCB HOU, NCB Jodhpur zone and NCB Ahmedabad Zone at three suspected locations, Bhinmal in Jalore, Rajasthan, Osian in Jodhpur, Rajasthan and Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

The official said the raids have led to a total recovery of 149 kg mephedrone (in powder and liquid form), 50kg ephedrine and 200 litres acetone and the arrest of seven accused till now. “Based on the interrogation of the apprehended persons in Gandhinagar, another site has been identified in Amreli (Gujarat), where raids are in progress. More recoveries are expected,” the official said.

He added that the kingpin of the network has been identified and will be nabbed soon. Efforts are on to track and identify the sources of chemicals as well as the distribution network, national and international links, Singh added.

Drugs worth Rs 300 crore siezed

