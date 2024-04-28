Saxena accuses Delhi govt of curbing financial powers of MCD chief

NEW DELHI : The Raj Niwas on Saturday accused AAP-led Delhi government, particularly Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, of sitting for over seven months on a proposal to temporarily enhance financial powers of MCD Commissioner from Rs 5 crore to Rs 50 crore.

As per officials, the delay is eliciting inactions in the fields of education, health and garbage disposal.

When the L-G invoked his powers by delegating more financial powers to the commissioner, the city government did not send him the related files and stated in a court that the proposal needs approval of the chief minister who is currently lodged in Tihar jail.

“The fact remains that the file was recalled on October 9 last year and the CM was taken into custody on March 21. According to rules, after invoking powers by the L-G, the related files have to be sent within three days,” the official added.