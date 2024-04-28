Scrap don held with his girlfriend at IGI Airport

NEW DELHI : Scrap mafia don Ravi Nagar alias Ravi Kana was arrested by Noida police along with his girlfriend Kajal Jha as soon as the two landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport after they were deported from Thailand, officials said on Saturday. The Gautam Budh Nagar police had issued a lookout and red corner notice against the two. They were arrested in Thailand and deported to India.

Kana was booked three months ago under charges of gangrape by the Noida police following which charges under the Gangster Act were also invoked against him and 15 others. The police have already attached his assets worth Rs 200 crore.

Sources said Kana leads a 16-member gang involved in the illicit procurement and sale of scrap. The gang, allegedly involved in extortion, has amassed wealth, with Kana reportedly transforming from a scrap dealer into a millionaire.

Kana inherited leadership of the gang after the death of his brother Harendra Pradhan, a gangster killed in 2014. He has been operating under police protection due to persistent death threats.