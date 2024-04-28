Sunita Kejriwal holds maiden roadshow in East Delhi

NEW DELHI : Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita today asked people to vote in the Lok Sabha polls in favour of AAP to counter corruption charges against her husband. Spearheading AAP’s first roadshow in the national capital at Kalyanpuri, Sunita Kejriwal rallied support for the INDIA bloc candidate from East Delhi constituency Kuldeep Kumar.
AAP workers and supporters brandished the party flag, adorned with cutouts of the Chief Minister, and placards bearing the message, ‘Jail ka Jawab Vote se’.
During the roadshow, Sunita raised five slogans which she said held the crux of the AAP poll campaign: ‘Save the Constitution’, ‘Pink Ticket for Women’, Pilgrimage, ‘Education Revolution’, and ‘Unauthorized Colony’.
At the Kalyanpuri roadshow, Sunita Kejriwal emotionally addressed the people, claiming that her husband’s incarceration was unjust and without substantial evidence. She said the Chief Minister has been forcibly kept in jail for over a month. “So far no court has held him guilty, but the BJP are saying that he would influence the ongoing investigation. If this investigation goes on for 10 years, then these people will keep Kejriwal in jail for 10 years. Earlier, someone used to go to jail only when the court held him guilty. Now they have come up with a new system. Now, till the investigation goes on, one will have to stay in jail. This is sheer hooliganism, dictatorship on their part,” Sunita Kejriwal hit out at the BJP.
Questioning why her husband, a diabetic, was initially denied insulin in jail, “Arvind has been suffering from diabetes for the last 22 years and has been taking 50 units of insulin daily for 12 years. They stopped his insulin in the jail. His sugar level reached above 300. At this rate, Kejriwal’s kidneys and liver will get damaged. Do these people want to kill him?”
Listing the welfare claims of the AAP dispensation, Sunita said, “The people of Delhi love Kejriwal. It bothers the BJP. What is his fault? Is it his fault that he made electricity free in Delhi? There are no power cuts in Delhi and there is 24-hour electricity. He gave schools for the children, built Mohalla Clinics and hospitals, made travel free for women and now he will also give Rs 1,000 to women every month. That is why they arrested him.”
Sunita Kejriwal asserted that the Delhi Chief Minister is a ‘sher’ (lion), nobody can bend or break him. “Today, this daughter of Mother India requests you to save this country. Save Mother India. This country is moving towards dictatorship. Save Mother India from dictatorship. You people must understand the power of your vote and on May 25 everyone must go to vote. By using your vote judiciously, we will save our democracy and remove dictatorship. We will fight together, and win. We will answer jail with our votes,” Sunita said in her impassioned speech.
Meanwhile, INDIA bloc candidate from East Delhi Lok Sabha seat Kuldeep Kumar said the Dalit community is extremely distressed at the BJP over the CM’s arrest. “Kejriwal has elevated the dignity of dalit community by granting ticket to a Dalit’s son from a general seat. The public will take revenge for the injustice done to Kejriwal by voting,” he asseted.
“He has built excellent schools for lakhs of children, hospitals and Mohalla Clinics for the most ordinary people. Electricity and water bills of Delhi residents have been reduced to zero. The CM has announced `1,000 every month to women,” Kuman listed.
AAP holds protest against CM’s arrest
AAP workers held a demonstration at Laxmi Nagar here against the arrest of party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, ahead of his wife Sunita Kejriwal’s maiden Lok Sabha poll roadshow in East Delhi on Saturday. The demonstration was organised near a foot-bridge in the East Delhi area as part of “Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se” campaign.