Sunita Kejriwal holds maiden roadshow in East Delhi

NEW DELHI : Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita today asked people to vote in the Lok Sabha polls in favour of AAP to counter corruption charges against her husband. Spearheading AAP’s first roadshow in the national capital at Kalyanpuri, Sunita Kejriwal rallied support for the INDIA bloc candidate from East Delhi constituency Kuldeep Kumar.

AAP workers and supporters brandished the party flag, adorned with cutouts of the Chief Minister, and placards bearing the message, ‘Jail ka Jawab Vote se’.

During the roadshow, Sunita raised five slogans which she said held the crux of the AAP poll campaign: ‘Save the Constitution’, ‘Pink Ticket for Women’, Pilgrimage, ‘Education Revolution’, and ‘Unauthorized Colony’.

At the Kalyanpuri roadshow, Sunita Kejriwal emotionally addressed the people, claiming that her husband’s incarceration was unjust and without substantial evidence. She said the Chief Minister has been forcibly kept in jail for over a month. “So far no court has held him guilty, but the BJP are saying that he would influence the ongoing investigation. If this investigation goes on for 10 years, then these people will keep Kejriwal in jail for 10 years. Earlier, someone used to go to jail only when the court held him guilty. Now they have come up with a new system. Now, till the investigation goes on, one will have to stay in jail. This is sheer hooliganism, dictatorship on their part,” Sunita Kejriwal hit out at the BJP.