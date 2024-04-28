Tejashwi says BJP leaders in ‘depression’, stokes row

PATNA : The ongoing war of words between the BJP and RJD heated up on Saturday when Bihar’s former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad said that BJP leaders were in a state of depression after the second phase of Lok Sabha elections in the state.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two back-to-back rallies in Bihar on Friday, Tejashwi told the media that farmers, youth, women, students, businessmen and employees had come to know that it was difficult to get jobs and the problem of unemployment would not be solved if Modi was at the helm.

He also said that prices of various commodities would not be checked and people’s issues would not be discussed if Modi continued to hold the PM post.

The RJD leader said there would also be difficulty in discussing issues such as the availability of schools and hospitals, and that farmers’ income would also not double till Modi remained in power.

He said that PM Modi did not discuss the achievements made by his government and also the work done by 39 NDA Lok Sabha members from Bihar in the last 10 years. “What will he discuss -- he has no achievement,” he contended.

RJD leader alleged that Modi had misled people so much that now “Modi ji has spoken so many lies that now he has nothing left to speak about”. “The PM is running away from issues,” he said.

Bihar deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha targeted Tejashwi for his comment against the PM by calling him ‘Shehzada of Bihar’.

The senior BJP leader also attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by calling him ‘Shehzada of the country’.

“Both leaders only read scripts written by others who charge crores of rupees from them,” Sinha said. Sharpening his attack on Tejashwi, he said the RJD leader was only following scripts given to him as he did not speak or think beyond what was written in them.

“The People of Bihar have seen how far Tejashwi could go in misleading them through his big talk. Now, they want to get rid of him,” he added.Recently, Bihar witnessed the second phase of polling on Friday where five constituencies go to the polls.