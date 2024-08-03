Four kids buried alive, two hurt after common wall of house, school collapses in MP

BHOPAL: At least four school students aged 5-7 were buried alive, while a woman and another schoolgirl were critically injured after an old and dilapidated wall of a house neighbouring a private school collapsed following continuous rains in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. Three deceased kids and one of the injured are from a single family.

The incident happened at around 3 pm in Garh town of Rewa district – around 55 km from the headquarters of the eastern MP district.

An old wall of a house neighbouring a private school – Sunrise Public School – suddenly caved in. Some of the students returning home after their classes had ended for the day, along with a female guardian, were trapped under the wall.

Local residents rushed to the site to rescue the children buried under the debris of the collapsed wall.

Five students and a female guardian were rescued from the debris of the collapsed wall and rushed to the nearby community health centre (CHC), where the doctors declared four minors dead on arrival.

One girl and a female guardian (who lost her son in the killer mishap) were rushed by the police to the Sanjay Gandhi Government Medical College Hospital in Rewa city, where they are stated to be critical.

The four deceased children have been identified as Anshika Gupta (5), her cousins Manya Gupta (7) and Siddharth Gupta (5), and Anuj Prajapati (7).