‘Illegal’ bakery of rape accused SP leader demolished in Ayodhya

LUCKNOW: A team of Ayodhya district administration officials, including those from the revenue department and the police, demolished the illegally constructed bakery of Samajwadi Party leader Moid Khan on Saturday. The SP leader is accused of raping a minor girl belonging to the most backward class.

Moid Khan, 65, is currently in police custody. He has been accused of illegally constructing the bakery on a pond land in Bhadarsa area of the Bikapur assembly segment in Ayodhya.

SP chief Akhliesh Yadav and his PDA (Pichchda, Dalit and Alpsankhyak) poster boy Awadhesh Prasad, the Ayodhya MP, demanded a DNA test of the rape survivor to establish the complicity of the accused in the crime.

After evading the media for two days, Awadhesh Prasad, whom the rape accused is alleged to be closely associated with, on Saturday, expressed solidarity with the victim, but accused the BJP of playing politics over the incident.

Seeking action against “whosoever was found guilty of the crime,” Awadhesh Prasad said: “Innocents should not be framed and a DNA test should be conducted. She (victim) should be helped financially as well,” said the MP while talking to the media in the national capital. However, he denied having any links with the accused.

The demolition process was supervised by Ayodhya DM Anirudh Pratap Singh, Ayodhya Development Authority secretary Satyendra Singh and SDM, Sohawal, Ashok Kumar Saini. “The action was taken as the bakery was constructed on a land grabbed by the accused. The house of the accused may also be demolished,” said an official.

Earlier on Saturday, before the demolition of the bakery of rape accused, Assistant Food Commissioner Manikchand Singh conducted a raid on it during which samples of food products being made in the bakery were taken, and the bakery was subsequently sealed.