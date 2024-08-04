After SC’s sub-quota ruling, chorus grows for caste census

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court’s landmark decision allowing states to create sub-categorisation within the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST), have fuelled the clamour for a nationwide caste census, a long-standing demand of the Opposition parties.

Constitutional experts and several political parties including the Congress, point out that sub-classification cannot be realised in the absence of data on the caste categories.

In a majority ruling, the apex court has permitted state governments to sub-classify SC/STs to advance the cause of affirmative action. The seven-judge bench headed by CJI DY Chandrachud said that this must be based on “quantifiable and demonstrable data” instead of political expediency.

While many political parties and state governments have welcomed the verdict, they also argue that caste census is now imperative to classify sub-groups among SCs and STs.

Welcoming the Supreme Court verdict, former Karnataka chief minister Veerappa Moily told this paper that caste-wise population and representation can be decided only by holding caste census.