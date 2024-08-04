BJP-JDS launch 'Mysuru Chalo' march demanding Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's resignation

BENGALURU: Leaders and workers of the BJP and JD(S), led by four Union ministers, including Pralhad Joshi and HD Kumaraswamy, and former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa launched the ‘Mysuru Chalo’ march from Bengaluru on Saturday. demanding Siddaramaiah’s resignation from his post.

Addressing the rally, Yediyurappa insisted that Siddaramaiah should resign gracefully and expressed confidence that he will do so before the ‘padayatra’ concludes. “The struggle against the Congress government will continue until the BJP-JD(S) coalition government is formed”, he asserted.

The Karnataka opposition parties commenced the 8-day march to Siddaramaiah hometown Mysuru, alleging the CM’s involvement in illegal allotment of fourteen land parcels to his wife Parvathi by Mysuru Urban Development Authority.

Union steel and industries minister and state JD(S) chief HD Kumaraswamy, who had earlier questioned the purpose of the joint rally and reportedly needed some convicing before he assented to the event, said the days of the Congress government were numbered as he addressed the march. Kumaraswamy said the ‘padayatra’ was aimed to remove the “corrupt” Congress government and its CM, also warning to expose the misdeeds of DK Shivakumar.