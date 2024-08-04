Many Gujarat areas face flood-like situation

AHMEDABAD: Overnight torrential rains caused severe waterlogging in Vapi and Valsad of Gujarat, disrupting daily activities. Emergency rescue operations are underway in Navsari where people are stranded by floods, officials said.

The IMD has forecast more rain and thundershowers for the next five days across regions in Gujarat. The IMD downpours for Banaskantha, Patan, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Mahisagar, Chhota Udaipur, Narmada, Bharuch, Dang, Tapi, and Kutch districts.

In the 24 hours, Gujarat experienced widespread rainfall across 172 talukas. Vapi in Valsad district of South Gujarat recorded the highest rainfall, receiving 177 mm. Kaprada, Pardi, Dharampur, and Umergaon taluks of the district also were flooded, leading to closure of 45 major panchayat roads. Navsari district has been battered by continuous rain since late Friday night, inundating roads in Lunsikui, Machhiwad, Depot, and Tower Road.

Due to widespread rainfall, 48 reservoirs now record full capacity. Of them nine reservoirs have reached 90 to 100 per cent of their capacity.