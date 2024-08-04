Monsoon mid-way, reservoir levels still low

NEW DELHI: Though the southwest monsoon is half way through, reservoirs in the country, except the southern region, have recorded less water storage levels compared to the corresponding period of last year, shows the latest data released by the Central Water Commission.
The overall storage position in the reservoirs is, however, better than the normal storage during the corresponding period. The normal storage level is the average of the last 10 years.
The water storage in 150 major reservoirs is 91.496 billion cubic metre (BCM), which is 51% of their total live storage capacity, the data shows. Last year the live storage available in these reservoirs for the corresponding period was 97.738 BCM and the normal storage was 85.334 BCM.
The situation in 10 reservoirs in the North and 26 in the central region is worse after the passing of half of the monsoon. The situation in 23 reservoirs in the East and 49 in the West is better than the corresponding period of last year but less than normal storage level. Only the southern region reservoirs have better storage compared to the same period of last year. They have also recorded better than normal storage in the same period last year.
Some states, such Punjab, Bihar and West Bengal, reported huge deficits of water level vis-a-vis normal storage. In Punjab, the deficit was -80% followed by Bihar with -67% and West Bengal with -51%.
The lower water storage level in reservoirs would impact irrigation of crops in different river basins, officials say. However, a good rainfall in the Cauvery basin has eased water stress, which often becomes the trigger for political turmoil between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
The India Meteorological Department’s scientists say the water storage level would improve in the coming days with the monsoon system regaining strength after the La Nina phenomenon sets in by the end of August. The La Nina phenomenon refers to the cooling of the eastern Tropical Ocean, which induces good rainfall in the Indian subcontinent.
So far, the country has received an overall normal rainfall in June-July by +2%. the Northwest region, East and Northeast regions received the highest deficient rainfall, resulting in the country’s 25% geographical areas remaining dry.
As per IMD, India recorded 9% more rainfall than normal in July. “Deficient rainfall recorded in July in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, adjoining Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. July rainfall in northwest at 14.3% below normal,” the IMD said. Eastern India, including Jharkhand, Bihar, east UP, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha, received deficient rainfall in July.
The IMD has said that the first week of August will be marked by good rainfall across India. Meanwhile, central India will receive normal to below normal rains in this period. After August 8, the IMD expects a decline in rainfall across India for a few days.