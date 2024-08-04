New microchip manufacturing unit in Assam to boost employment: CM Himanta

NEW DELHI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, after the groundbreaking ceremony (Bhoomi Poojan) of chip assembly and testing unit at Jagiroad in Morigaon district, on Saturday said Assam is set to become the next global electronic hub.

He said the Rs 27,000 cr plant has an employment potential of more than 27,000 jobs and will attract a world-class industrial ecosystem that will spur India’s quest to become a global leader in new age tech.

The chief minister assured N Chandrasekaran, the Chairman of Tata Sons, that the company will face no difficulty in setting up this industry and the people of Assam will always be grateful for this facility.

This facility will herald industrial development in the state leading to employment opportunities for the youth, the CM said.

He said only due to the initiatives taken by the Prime Minister, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Electronics Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw that this facility became possible.

This project is part of the country’s first semiconductor fabrication plant, approved by the cabinet in February 2024. The cabinet approved three projects, including a joint venture between Tata Electronics and Taiwan’s Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (PSMC) in Gujarat’s Dholera, with a cost of Rs 91,000 crore.

Vaishnaw said the Prime Minister has always emphasised the Act East policy, and this project marks a significant milestone in Assam. He highlighted the semiconductor industry’s potential for creating employment opportunities in upstream and downstream industries.

“Semiconductor is a foundational industry. Whenever a semiconductor unit comes there will be many more downstream employment, which will get created and there will be many more upstream, because the ecosystem is so complex that a lot many units come the moment a mother unit comes,” Vaishnaw said.