Opposition unites to demand full statehood for J&K

SRINAGAR: With the maiden Assembly elections of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory likely to be held this year, the United Opposition on Saturday staged a massive protest in Jammu, demanding restoration of J&K’s statehood with full powers and revocation of powers given to Lt Governor.

The protest was staged under the banner of All Party United Front (APUF) — a Jammu-based amalgam of over a dozen opposition political parties and social groups. Senior leaders of Congress, NC, PDP, CPI(M), Shiv Sena(UBT), AAP and Jammu-based parties gathered near the statue of Maharaja Hari Singh at Tawi bridge in the heart of Jammu city and participated in the protest.

Holding banners and placards, the protestors demanded restoration of statehood and roll back of the Lt Governor’s powers. A Congress leader said that from the last 5 years, the BJP government did not fulfil its promise of restoration of statehood to J&K. “When the Prime Minister and Home Minister have said that statehood would be restored, why is it not being done? Why are they waiting for elections? They should restore the statehood before elections,” he said.