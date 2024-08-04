Rescue efforts intensify at Kedarnath amid rain

According to SDRF sources, rescue operations have been ongoing in Kedarnath since the flash floods hit the region. So far, 6,980 people have been rescued, with 2,980 evacuated on Friday alone. Helicopters have airlifted 599 individuals to safety.

However, over 1,500 people remain stranded, and rescue teams are working to evacuate them from various points along the damaged trekking route. Around 150 individuals are still unaccounted for, with no contact established yet.

Rudraprayag’s District Disaster Management Officer, Nandan Singh Rajwar said: “A 60-meter stretch of the Rudraprayag-Gaurikund highway has been completely washed away. The hillside is crumbling, causing boulders to roll down. Rescue team personnel are risking their lives to save stranded individuals, using ropes to pull them to safety.” As rescue efforts continue in the wake of the devastating floods, heart-wrenching stories are emerging. Several families have lost contact with their loved ones.

Drones in service to trace 45 missing in Himachal

Now drones have been pressed into service to trace the 45 people who are still missing after the flash floods in Himachal Pradesh as the death toll stands at eight. Some 114 roads across the state and two national highways have been closed for traffic and 100 water supply schemes have been disrupted. The Indian Meteorological Department had issued a ‘yellow’ alert of heavy rains till August 7.