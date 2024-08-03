Uttarakhand: 18 missing after kedarnath landslips

DEHRADUN: At least 18 people have been missing after a cloudburst and landslides along the Kedarnath pedestrian route late Wednesday night, state government sources said. Uttarakhand has broken its 58-year rainfall record, according to the Meteorological Centre.

The IAF’s Chinook and MI17 helicopters joined the rescue operations on Friday to evacuate pilgrims still stranded on the trek route to Kedarnath. Drones are being pressed into service to assess the situation and plan steps after a landslide damaged a 2-km alternative rescue path on the Sonprayag-Gaurikund hill route.

“Heavy rain has caused extensive damage. The entire government machinery, the NDRF, SDRF, district administration and the state’s disaster management department are engaged in the rescue work. On my request to the PMO, the IAF’s Chinook and MI17 helicopters have joined the rescue operations,” said Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday spoke to Dhami to enquire about the relief and rescue operations underway in the wake of damage caused by heavy rain in the state.