Uttarakhand monsoon mayhem: Death toll mounts to more than a dozen, 16 feared missing after Kedarnath

DEHRADUN: After Wednesday's devastating monsoon rains in Uttarakhand which claimed 13 lives, the toll continues to rise. In a fresh incident, 16 people went missing after a cloudburst triggered landslides on the Kedarnath pedestrian route late Wednesday night. According to data from the State Meteorological Center, the state has broken its 58-year rainfall record.

The disaster has left over 1,000 pilgrims stranded at the Kedarnath Dham. Police Superintendent Rudraprayag, Dr Vishakha Bhadane, ensured that search and rescue operations are underway to locate those missing in the tragedy.

In an exclusive interview with The New Indian Express, Commandant of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Manikant Mishra, said, "SDRF personnel from Uttarakhand conducted rescue operations late into the night to evacuate 450 stranded pilgrims from the Munakatiya area to Sonprayag in the Kedarnath yatra route. The rescue operations will continue unabated on Thursday until all pilgrims are safely evacuated."

SDRF Commandant Manikant Mishra deployed drones to assess the situation and plan next steps after a landslide and boulder fall damaged a 2-kilometer-long alternate rescue path on the Sonprayag-Gaurikund hill route.

"The last day of July saw a record-breaking rainfall in Dehradun, with the 24-hour downpour shattering a 58-year record. Additionally, Haridwar also witnessed the highest rainfall in the past 40 years, breaking the previous record," said Director of the State Meteorological Center, Dr Bikram Singh, citing Meteorological Department data.