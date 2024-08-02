IAF's Chinook, MI17 helicopters join rescue operations in Uttarakhand

RUDRAPRAYAG: The IAF's Chinook and MI17 helicopters on Friday joined the rescue operations in Uttarakhand to evacuate over 500 pilgrims stranded on the rain-ravaged trek route to Kedarnath, with 10 of them being airlifted in the first round.

The route suffered extensive damage as a result of a cloudburst in Junglechatti near Lincholi on Wednesday night.

The pilgrims had got stranded beyond Bhimbali along the Gaurikund-Kedarnath trek route when a 20-25 metre stretch of the road was washed out by the violent currents of the Mandakini on Wednesday night. The trek route to the Himalayan temple is blocked by boulders at Ghoraparav, Lincholi, Badi Lincholi and Bhimbali. However, the stranded pilgrims are safe, officials said. About 5,000 food packets have been distributed among them.