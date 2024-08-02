Experts urge enhanced early warning, evacuation systems amid landslide disasters

NEW DELHI: Experts emphasize the need for an accurate early warning system (EWS) that correlates rainfall with the potential for landslides, as heavy rains wreak havoc in hilly regions across India. The recent landslides in Kerala's Wayanad have buried entire homesteads and possibly hundreds of people, highlighting the urgent need for improved disaster preparedness.

On Thursday, cloudbursts in Himachal Pradesh led to the destruction of houses, bridges, and roads, resulting in five deaths and 50 people missing. In Uttarakhand, heavy rains triggered floods and house collapses, killing at least 14 people.

These tragedies follow the extreme rainfall in Wayanad, Kerala, where over 570 mm of rain fell in 48 hours, causing landslides that left at least 195 people dead. The increasing frequency of erratic rain, extreme weather events, and changing climatic conditions, combined with the fragile geology of both northern and southern hill regions, underscores the need for an accurate EWS based on empirical rainfall thresholds and a systematic evacuation protocol.

"EWS is important to understand which areas and communities are vulnerable. It helps establish mitigation measures, including evacuation," said Nilmadhab Prusty from the Centre for Development and Disaster Management Support Services.

Currently, India lacks granular studies or an EWS for landslide forecasts. In Kerala, for example, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) provided a forecast on July 29 for two days but failed to predict the severity of the disaster that struck early on July 30. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) receives forecasts in four categories: very high possibility, high possibility, moderate possibility, and low possibility. However, these forecasts are often insufficiently specific.