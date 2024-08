Seven people were killed in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath in cloudbursts and landslides. Three members of a single family lost their lives. Lencholi, Gaurikund and Sonprayag are the worst-affected areas in Rudraprayag district. Around 320 people have been rescued. 200 people have been evacuated to GMVN guest houses and police stations for safety. NDRF, SDRF and other relief teams are on the ground for the rescue operations.