Cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh: Rescue operation underway to trace 45 missing people

Deputy Commissioner Kullu, Torul S Raveesh, said that 29 out of the 33 have been rescued.

A wall and way to a tunnel were damaged due to rains and water entered the barrage but the teams of the NDRF and home guard managed to rescue 29 people, while four persons are still in the powerhouse.

The relatives of the missing people are campaigning at the spot and the Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police, State Disaster Response Force, police and home guards are involved in the rescue operations and the help of drones is being taken to locate the missing persons, officials added.