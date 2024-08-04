The Sunday Standard

Sharad Pawar meets CM Shinde over loans to sugar units, quota

This is Pawar’s second meeting with Shinde in recent times. Earlier, he met the CM Shinde at Sahyadri guest house at Malabar Hill in Mumbai.
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde meets NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde meets NCP-SCP chief Sharad PawarANI
Sudhir Suryawanshi

MUMBAI: Former union minister and NCP leader Sharad Pawar on Saturday met Maharashtra chief minister Ekanth Shinde at the latter’s official residence to discuss reservation for Marathas, loans to co-operative sugar factories and other issues, sources said.

This is Pawar’s second meeting with Shinde in recent times. Earlier, he met the CM Shinde at Sahyadri guest house at Malabar Hill in Mumbai.

Sources said Pawar is concerned about the way the Mahayuti government offered Rs 1590 crore loans to sugar factory owners connected to the ruling alliance party, overlooking those linked to Opposition parties.

“Shaard Pawar has conveyed to the CM that injustice should not be done with Opposition leaders who run co-operative sugar factories because that will affect farmers. He suggested an inclusive decision over loans to sugar factories,” said a source privy to the meeting.

NCP leader Sharad Pawar
Maharashtra chief minister Ekanth Shinde

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com