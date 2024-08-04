Srinagar Diary: EC to review poll preparation in UT

EC to review poll preparation in UT

Ahead of maiden Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, the ECI led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar would be visiting the region on August 8 to review the poll preparations. The ECI during its visit to J&K from August 8-10 would hold deliberations with civil, police and security officials to seek their feedback on poll prep in J&K UT. Besides, the ECI would also be meeting the representatives of political parties to seek their opinion. In December last year, SC directed the EC to hold Assembly polls in here before September 30. It would be the first Assembly polls in J&K post Article 370 abrogation.

Bridges being fenced to prevent suicides

In order to prevent suicide attempts by people, authorities have started fencing five major bridges in Srinagar city to save precious lives. The move comes after several persons made suicide attempts by jumping into river Jhelum from different bridges of Srinagar. Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Bilal Mohi-ud-din Bhat said a detailed project report (DPR) regarding fencing of major bridges has been formulated. Rs 19 lakh each has been earmarked for fencing the sides of Nawa Kadal and Fateh Kadal bridges in Srinagar. The DC said the DPR of Rs 9 lakh has been prepared for Gaw Kadal bridge.

Mandatory presence of govt employees on I-Day

The Lt Governor administration in Jammu and Kashmir has asked the government employees to mandatorily attend the main Independence Day celebrations at Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar and Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu respectively. “Independence Day is an important national event celebrated on 15th August every year. All government employees are duty bound to participate in commemorating such an important turning point in the history,” reads an official order. The government has stated that any absence shall be only permissible with prior permission of their superior.

Fayaz wani

Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir

fayazwani123@gmail.com