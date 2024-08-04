Terrorists focus on Punjab borders for infiltration

NEW DELHI: Pakistan-based terrorists appear to have been shifting their tactics and routes to infiltrate in India, as the government data reveal that the number of cases of drug trafficking has increased in Jammu & Kashmir and they are now using Punjab borders for arms and infiltration.

As per the data prepared by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the J&K Police registered more than 2,400 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in 2023, which were to nearly 1,660 in 2022, officials said.

The officials said a comprehensive analysis of the data revealed that Punjab was becoming a route for supplying arms, as cases of infiltration from Pakistan have been reported from borders in Punjab.

A senior security official said, “It has been noticed that terror operatives are not only changing modus operandi to launch attacks, they are also changing and shifting their routes to infiltrate.”

Noting that J&K has consistently been noticing an increase in the cases of drug trafficking, the official said, “Official figures from the Union Territory police show that a little over 2,400 cases were registered under the NDPS Act last year, compared to 1,659 cases in 2022.”

He said, “The cases under NDPS Act are high because Pakistan is sending drugs through the Indo-Pak border in J&K. Earlier, Punjab was the preferred route where local criminals assisted drug peddlers in supplying drugs from Pakistan.