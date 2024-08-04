With BSF shakeup, Centre sharpens Jammu security

CHANDIGARH: The Centre appears to have refocused on its security priorities for the Jammu region that has been repeatedly targeted by terrorists, resulting in the death of more than a dozen security personnel in two months.
Sources said the top-level shake-up in the Border Security Force is aimed at strengthening the security grid, especially in Jammu to thwart the fresh terror tactics adopted by Pakistan-based handlers.
The administrative measures include the premature repatriation of Nitin Agarwal, a 1989-batch Kerala IPS officer, working as Director General of BSF, to his parent cadre. Ditto for Y.B Khurania, a 1990 batch IPS officer of Odhisa cadre Special DG (West) of BSF. Khurania is expected to be appointed as the DGP of Odisha where the new BJP government recently took over.
He was on a two-day visit to the Jammu frontier where he reviewed the security situation in the region. He chaired a security review meeting attended by the IG BSF Jammu, IG BSF Kashmir, and senior officers of the Jammu frontier.
The Ministry of Home Affairs issued another order today: Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) DG Daljit Singh Chawdhary a 1990-batch IPS officer of UP cadre, will hold the additional charge of BSF till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier. The SSB guards the Nepal and Bhutan borders.
In another order, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet also appointed Amrit Mohan Prasad, a 1989-batch IPS officer of Odisha cadre as a Special DG of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).
Closely linked to the officers’ reshuffle is the likely redeployment of two battalions of the Assam Rifles from Manipur to the Jammu region to tighten the anti-terror operations.
Sources said the two Assam Rifles battalions will be deployed in a Kathua area of Jammu to carry out combing operations and then start a coordinated operation to flush out militants. Meanwhile, CRPF will take over security duties where these two battalions of Assam Rifles were deployed in Manipur.
“The Assam Rifles has a rich experience in counter-insurgency operations,’’ said an official. Assam Rifles is the only paramilitary force in the country that operationally comes under the Army and is headed by an Army officer.
At least 22 people, including 11 security personnel and a village defence guard member, have been killed this year in terror-related incidents in Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi, Udhampur, Kathua and Doda districts.