With BSF shakeup, Centre sharpens Jammu security

CHANDIGARH: The Centre appears to have refocused on its security priorities for the Jammu region that has been repeatedly targeted by terrorists, resulting in the death of more than a dozen security personnel in two months.

Sources said the top-level shake-up in the Border Security Force is aimed at strengthening the security grid, especially in Jammu to thwart the fresh terror tactics adopted by Pakistan-based handlers.

The administrative measures include the premature repatriation of Nitin Agarwal, a 1989-batch Kerala IPS officer, working as Director General of BSF, to his parent cadre. Ditto for Y.B Khurania, a 1990 batch IPS officer of Odhisa cadre Special DG (West) of BSF. Khurania is expected to be appointed as the DGP of Odisha where the new BJP government recently took over.