More soldiers than terrorists killed in Jammu region this year

NEW DELHI: The death toll of the armed forces in Jammu region this year has gone up to 11 after four Army personnel, including a captain, were killed on Monday in a gunfight with heavily armed terrorists in Doda district.

Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi and all ranks of the Indian Army on Tuesday conveyed their deepest condolences to the bravehearts Captain Brijesh Thapa, Naik D Rajesh, Sepoy Bijendra and Sepoy Ajay, who laid down their lives in the line of duty, while undertaking a counter terrorist operation.

"The Indian Army stands firm with the bereaved families in this hour of grief," the Army said.

The 11 soldiers killed include an airman of the IAF. In comparison, three terrorists have been neutralised in Jammu. Since 2021, 34 soldiers have been martyred while 40 terrorists were killed in the same period.

Confirming the TNIE story done last Monday, Army sources reiterated that there have been issues related to intelligence inputs, while the terrorists have brought in changes in their tactics.