Army officer among four soldiers killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda

JAMMU: Four army personnel, including an officer, who were critically injured in a gunfight with heavily-armed terrorists, succumbed to injuries in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir early Tuesday, official sources said.
The encounter took place when the troops of Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operations Group of J&K Police launched a joint cordon and search operation at Dhari Gote Urarbagi in Desa forest belt, 55 km from Doda town, late on Monday evening, the officials said.
After a brief exchange of fire, they said the terrorists tried to escape but were chased by the brave troops led by an officer despite challenging terrain, thick foliage leading to another firefight in the woods around 9 pm.
Five soldiers were critically injured in the encounter and four of them, including the officer, later succumbed to injuries, the officials said.
"Based on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation by Indian Army and JKP was in progress in General area North of Doda. Contact with terrorists was established tonight at about 2100h in which heavy firefight ensued," the White Knights Corps said on Monday night in a post on X.
"Initial reports suggest injuries to our bravehearts. Additional troops have been moved into the area. Operations are continuing," White Knights Corps added.