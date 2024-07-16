Army officer among four soldiers killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda

JAMMU: Four army personnel, including an officer, who were critically injured in a gunfight with heavily-armed terrorists, succumbed to injuries in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir early Tuesday, official sources said.

The encounter took place when the troops of Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operations Group of J&K Police launched a joint cordon and search operation at Dhari Gote Urarbagi in Desa forest belt, 55 km from Doda town, late on Monday evening, the officials said.