Deeply saddened: Rajnath Singh on death of four soldiers in Doda anti-terror operation

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said he is "deeply saddened" by the death of four Army soldiers in an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district and asserted that the security forces are committed to eliminate the scourge of terrorism in the region.

Chief of Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi briefed Singh on the ongoing operation.

Four army personnel, including an officer, have been killed in action during the operation against a heavily-armed group of terrorists.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of our brave and courageous Indian Army Soldiers in a counter-terrorist operation in Urrar Baggi, Doda (J&K)," Singh said on X.

"My heart goes out to the bereaved families. The Nation stands firmly with the families of our soldiers who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty," he said.