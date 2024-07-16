What happened to 'grand claims'? made by PM Modi: Congress slams govt over J-K attacks

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Tuesday hit out at the Centre after four soldiers were killed in an encounter in Doda, and asked what happened to all those "grand claims" made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Jammu and Kashmir.

Four army personnel, including an officer, died after being injured in a gunfight with heavily armed terrorists in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday.

The latest incident comes a week after a terrorist ambush on an Army patrol in the remote Machedi forest belt in Kathua district claimed the lives of five soldiers and injured as many.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said he was deeply distressed by the martyrdom of the four brave soldiers, including an officer.

"Our heart goes out to the families of our bravehearts, who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of Bharat Mata. Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured, and we wish him a speedy and complete recovery," he said. No words of strong and unequivocal condemnation will suffice for these acts of violence being perpetrated by cowardly terrorists, he said.

"The spate of terror attacks that has gripped Jammu and Kashmir in the past 36 days, needs careful recalibration in our security strategy.