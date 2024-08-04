Yamini was an iconic maestro of Indian classical dance: Dancer Geetha Chandran

Yamini Krishnamurthy, an influential force in India’s dance world and an Asthana Vidhwan (Resident Artist) at the 2,000-year-old Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 84.

She was suffering from age-related issues and was in the Apollo ICU for the last seven months, where the end came.

In the post-Independence era, she stood out as a true icon of Indian classical dance. She introduced Bharatanatyam to northern India, taking Delhi by storm with her performances.

Yamini was not just a master of Bharatanatyam; she also excelled in Kuchipudi and Odissi, bringing a unique versatility to her stage presence. It is a huge loss to have lost her today.

I had the privilege of watching her performances. Once, I asked her why she adjusted the pace of her pieces when performing in Delhi. She explained that she often followed legends like Pandit Lachhu Maharaj and Sitara Devi and had to adapt her performance to reach out to her audience and make an impact.

Yamini’s ability to innovate while preserving tradition significantly advanced and structured the dance form.

Her father, Prof Krishnamurthy, would impeccably introduce her programmes, setting a distinguished tone for what was to follow.

After completing her training at Kalakshetra in Chennai, her father advised her to start anew with a guru if she truly wished to pursue dance.

This guidance was pivotal, as Yamini went on to pioneer the modern template of Bharatanatyam.

Her era marked a golden period for classical dancers, enchanting many young people like me to take up dance.

In a newly independent India, the arts were being valued as a soft power, taking Indian culture to global audiences. Yamini was not only a celebrated performer but also an influential teacher, although her heart was truly in performing.

Visiting her often, I witnessed the heartbreaking loneliness she faced in her later years—a stark reminder of how quickly artistes can be forgotten in our country. However, I am grateful she performed during a time when she was celebrated. She was one of the youngest artists to be awarded Padma Shri in 1968 and her legacy shall remain a beacon for classical dance in India.

GEETHA CHANDRAN

(As told to Prachi Satrawal. Chandran was awarded Padma Shri and Sangeet Natak Academy Award for Bharatanatyam)