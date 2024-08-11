Bangla crisis: Yarn mills in Rajasthan's Bhilwara grind to a halt

Bhilwara is home to 450 weaving, 18 processing, 20 spinning, and 10 denim industries, which employ over 65,000 people directly and about 1,50,000 workers indirectly. The current crisis threatens the livelihoods of these workers due to the halted production and sharply decreased demand.

Bangladesh’s textile industry, one of the largest in the world, exports textiles to various countries, including Europe and the US. Amid the crisis there, some entrepreneurs believe that if India can capture 10 per cent of Bangladesh’s textile orders, it could provide a substantial boost to its textile sector.

Experts suggest that if the crisis in Bangladesh persists, India may need to seek alternative markets for its exports. Observers believe that the short-term jolt to units in Bhilwara is severe but if India is able to encash this opportunity and make a significant breakthrough in markets that Bangladesh normally caters to, its textile sector could end up with long-term gains from this sudden crisis.