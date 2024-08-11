'I thank Indian govt, PM Modi for supporting Maldives,' says Muizzu; Inaugurates water projects with EAM Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar met Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu in Male on Saturday and emphasized that ties with the country would be strengthened.

“It was a privilege to call on President Muizzu and I conveyed greetings on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We are committed to deepening ties with the Maldives for the benefit of our people and the region,’’ said Jaishankar in Male.

At the President’s Office in the Maldives, the two witnessed a virtual inauguration and handing over of the Water and Sanitation Projects in 28 islands, commissioned under the Indian Line of Credit.

“It was a pleasure to meet Dr Jaishankar and join him in the official handover of water and sewerage projects in 28 islands of Maldives. I thank the Indian government and PM Modi for always supporting the Maldives. Our partnership continues to be strong, bringing our nations closer through cooperation in security, development and cultural exchange. Together we build a brighter, more prosperous future for the region,” said President Muizzu.

India is supporting the Maldives in health, education, large infrastructure development, defence, maritime, agriculture, banking and adapting for climate resilience. “It is our endeavour to expand this list as we move forward and harness our multifaceted partnership to realise the aspirations of our people,” he said.

India has given a mix of grants, loans, budgetary support, capacity building and training assistance to the Maldives. Many of these projects are being realised on the ground, delivering tangible benefits to common people.

“India-Maldives development cooperation embodies the motto of our partnership – ‘Imagined by Maldives, Delivered by India’. It will be our endeavour to harness this defining feature of our relationship and scale greater heights. I hope with your guidance and encouragement, our joint efforts, our joint activities and our shared vision will form an important milestone in the journey of our two nations together,’’ said Jaishankar.

Meanwhile, in a bid to enable people across the Maldives access fresh water, India has provided them with low-cost solutions. “It has been our objective to provide ecologically sustainable low-cost solutions to our development partners so that they are not only able to access potable water but also have the capability to treat sewage, thereby, protecting the delicate ecology of these islands and atolls,’’ Jaishankar added.