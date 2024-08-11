Kanchi seer appeals for peace in Bangladesh

KANCHI : Special prayers for restoration of peace and normalcy in strife-torn Bangladesh are being held at Kanchi under the guidance of Kanchi Shankaracharya Pujyashri Shankara Vijayendra Saraswathi Shankaracharya Swamiji, in the backdrop of the recent happenings.

Bangladesh has several historic temples including the Dhakeshwari Mandir, a ‘shakti-peeth’, and is home to a large number of Hindus. The Shankaracharya appealed for peace and safety of the Hindus and for stability in the nation.

It may be recalled that the 69th Acharya of Kanchi Math, Pujya Jayendra Saraswati Shankaracharya Swamiji visited Dhaka in the the year 2,000 and offered worship at the Dhakeshwari mandir, and a gateway leading to the temple was named as the ‘Shankaracharya Gate’ in commemoration of his unique visit.