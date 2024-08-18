2 Congress MLAs suspended for 6 years in Meghalaya

GUWAHATI : The Congress in Meghalaya suspended two MLAs for six years for their alleged anti-party activities. State Congress general secretary Wansuk Syiem issued the suspension order against MLAs Charles Marngar (Mawhati constituency) and Gabriel Wahlang (Nongstoin constituency) read.

“This decision is based on recent reports from the Block Committee and Frontal Organization, which indicate your link with the MDA Government. Such actions are in direct conflict with the party’s ideologies and principles, necessitating this disciplinary measure,” the order stated. The action followed media reports that the duo, as well as party’s Umsning MLA Celestine Lyngdoh, were planning to join the NPP.

On Friday, Congress summoned the MLAs but only Lyngdoh showed up. He told the leaders they were assured of funds but they had not decided to join the NPP.