Centre reviews preparedness to tackle Mpox

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Saturday reviewed the Mpox, formerly known as Monkeypox, situation and preparedness in the country after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared it as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda, who chaired the review meeting, said no cases of Mpox have been detected in India so far. “The government of India is taking proactive measures to prevent and control the potential spread of the disease,” Nadda posted on X.

He said the Union Health Ministry is closely monitoring the situation and remains fully committed to safeguarding public health.

In the meeting, it was decided that as a matter of abundant caution, certain measures such as sensitising the health units at all the airports, seaports, and ground crossings; readying 32 testing laboratories; and gearing up health facilities for detecting, isolating and managing any case, etc, are put in place.