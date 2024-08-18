Detained former principal of RG Kar hints at a racket

KOLKATA/NEW DELHI : Amid a nationwide 24-hour shutdown of OPD and elective services in protest against the August 9 brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old PG student, the CBI on Saturday detained Sandip Ghosh, former principal of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital for questioning. The CBI also detained a food delivery boy.

Ghosh had been summoned by the CBI on Friday, but instead of going to the agency’s office at the Salt Lake CGO Complex, he, through his lawyer, moved a petition before the Calcutta High Court seeking immunity from arrest. The HC rejected his plea and warned that Ghosh could be charged with contempt of court.

During the interrogation, Ghosh told CBI officials about an illegal trade racket of medical equipment and medical waste disposal. He also divulged names of some influential doctors close to the state government involved in the horrific rape-murder, sources said. The names will be disclosed in due course, sources said.

Family members of the murdered trainee doctor claimed that her diary had entries about the racket involving doctors, nurses, students and the Group D staff, but the administration refused to pay heed.

“Apart from the civic volunteer Sanjoy Roy, who has been arrested, some other big people are involved in this heinous crime and they should be arrested immediately,” demanded the victim’s father.

Meanwhile, 30 people have so far been arrested in connection with the large-scale vandalism at RG Kar Hospital on August 14 night. The police had sought people’s help to arrest the culprits. So far, five accused have been arrested with the help of the people.

The emergency ward, nursing station, medicine store and parts of the OPD of the hospital were ransacked amid midnight protests by women across West Bengal.