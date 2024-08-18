FCI’s Covid-time food supply chain ops part of IAS training academy curriculum

BENGALURU : One of the most extensive food grain supply chain operations in history by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) during Covid is now set to be a case study for Indian Administrative Service (IAS) probationers. The Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration has included FCI’s pandemic response in its curriculum as a model of effective crisis management and logistical planning.

The study, authored by A Rajgopal and DK Shukla, ‘Food Challenges due to Covid: The FCI’s Response’, highlights FCI’s monumental effort to maintain food security for 1.3 billion people during the nationwide lockdown. According to the authors, FCI ran the largest- ever food logistics operation in its 56-year history, nearly doubling its productivity levels compared to normal times.

DV Prasad, who served as Chairman and Managing Director of FCI during the pandemic, commented on the operation’s scale and impact. “Ensuring uninterrupted foodgrain supply to over 130 crore beneficiaries during such a critical time showcased the robustness of our food security system. The strong institutional framework and efficient transportation network, led by the Indian Railways, were key to making this Herculean task possible,” Prasad said.

During the lockdown, FCI moved an impressive 15.7 million metric tonnes of foodgrains at an average of 3.14 million bags per day. It also distributed 28.51 million metric tonnes at an average of 5.7 million bags per day. Prasad noted that this could be the highest-ever foodgrain supply chain operation handled anywhere in the world.

The study also emphasises the logistical challenges faced during the pandemic, including the distribution of food to remote areas, such as igloo-like structures in Himachal, Uttaranchal, Jammu & Kashmir, and even the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, where supplies were delivered by helicopters