Key BJP meet to chalk out strategies for assembly polls

NEW DELHI: A day after the Election Commission announced the dates for the assembly polls in Haryana and J&K, the BJP held a crucial meeting on Saturday to fine-tune its electoral strategy.

The meeting that continued late in the evening was chaired by party chief JP Nadda and included all national officebearers and state presidents.

The session began with tributes to Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and other founding figures of the party, with contributions from Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, and others. The agenda was focused on discussing the party’s membership drive, a key component of its constitutional requirements for electing a new party president. This drive is vital for strengthening the party base ahead of the assembly polls.

Party leaders, including national general secretaries and state presidents, were reportedly briefed on strategies for increasing the party membership and completing necessary formalities. Discussions highlighted the importance of a robust membership pool and effective outreach strategies.

Sources said party’s principal strategist Amit Shah emphasized the need for a broad base of party members to enhance electoral prospects. His insights were aimed at ensuring a wider party network.

The Saturday meeting followed a preliminary discussion held on Friday evening at Nadda’s residence. This meeting was attended by national general secretaries and focused on optimising the functioning of the NDA and preparing for the upcoming elections.

The party’s meetings reflected its proactive approach in preparing for the assembly elections in Haryana and J&K. “Through membership drives and aligning strategies, the party aims to solidify its position and effectively mobilise support ahead of the electoral battles,” said a senior leader.