Kolkata Devi awards: Saluting 13 dynamic women for their excellence

After a glittering and high-voltage debut in 2019, and equally successful second and third editions in 2022 and 2023, where 15 and 12 women respectively were awarded for their path-breaking contributions to their professions and also impacting society positively, the Devi Awards was back this year at ITC Royal Bengal to felicitate 13 more such dynamic women.

The Devi Awards was started with the vision to recognise the contributions of women from all walks of life who have triumphed in their respective fields and uplifted fellow women and men as they went along. After 18 editions in Mumbai, Delhi, Kochi, Lucknow and Chennai, the Devi Awards, conceived in 2014, came to Kolkata for the first time on August 31, 2019, to celebrate women achievers from Kolkata and the East.

This year’s recipients included singer Barnali Chattopadhyay, actor-trainer Daminee Benny Basu, dance exponent Priti Patel, artist Sanhita, actor Subhashree Ganguly, fashion designer Pallavi Singhee, filmmaker Sarmistha Maiti, heritage conservationist Mukul Agarwal, mental health advocate Dr Minu Budhia, alternative medicine practitioner Dr Pritee Ganatra, idol maker Mala Paul, actor Preeti Panigrahi, and animal welfare activist Titas Mukherjee.

The programme began by observing a two-minute silence in honour of the deceased doctor, who was recently raped and brutally murdered while on duty at a state hospital in Kolkata.

Former Union Minister Smriti Irani, who was the chief guest, also fielded questions with panache during a meaningful conversation with Kaveree Bamzai, senior journalist of The New Indian Express Group.

Addressing the dark times looming over the city which is currently witnessing massive civil protests for justice, she paved the way for hope and resilience by reiterating her learnings in life. Smriti said, "I think that not every battle can be won. But what you can do is walk away from a battle with a human heart throbbing and your values intact. When you walk away from the battle and your competitor still has the respect, that's an achievement."