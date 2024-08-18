RSS objects, but BJP to go with Ajit in Maharashtra elections

MUMBAI: Despite reservations by RSS, the top leadership of the BJP has decided to go along with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar-led NCP for the upcoming Maharashtra state assembly elections.

The development follows the abysmal performance of the Mahayuti in Lok Sabha elections where it bagged 17 of the 48 seats, while the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) won the highest of 31 seats.

Blaming the Pawar-led NCP for dismal performance, the RSS mouthpiece ‘Organiser’ said the different ideology and damaged image of Pawar led to the BJP-led alliance’s poor performance. Subsequently, another RSS mouthpiece Marathi weekly Vivek echoed the same views and indirectly asked the BJP to break the alliance with Pawar. However, Pawar and his top leaders had a confidential meeting with top BJP leaders in Delhi where the former was assured that no alliance will be broken with him and all three parties — BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP will go together for the upcoming state assembly elections.

As per sources, the BJP leadership conveyed the message to RSS through Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis that the alliance with NCP is the need of the hour.

“BJP is not in a position to contest the elections on its own. The alliance with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP is necessary to take on the MVA”, a senior NCP leader said.