Armyman hurt, terrorist killed in Sopore encounter

SRI NAGAR: In the first encounter in Valley after Assembly poll announcement, a militant was killed and an army man injured in a brief firefight in Watergam, Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

A police official said militants fired on a security forces party on being challenged after troops detected suspicious movement at Watergam, Sopore area in Baramulla district.

The fire was returned by the troops and the militant attempted to flee from the area.

However, additional troops were rushed to the area and a cordon and search operation was launched to track down the militant. “The drones were also pressed into service during the search operation. The contact was established with the militants and in the ensuing gunfire, a militant was killed and a soldier injured,” he said.

The injured soldier was evacuated to army hospital for specialized treatment.

The police official said the body of the militant has been recovered and a pistol recovered from his possession.

The identity of the slain militant and the outfit to which he owes allegiance is being ascertained.

It is the first encounter in Kashmir after the announcement of three-phase polling for 90-member J&K Assembly from September 18.

North Kashmir will be going to polls in the third phase on October 1.